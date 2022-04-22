The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $14.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 594,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. GAP has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

