The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $114.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

STLD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,916. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

