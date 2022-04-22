The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HNST shares. Bank of America cut Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.72 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09. Honest has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $23.88.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honest will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth $13,841,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Honest by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter worth $10,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Honest by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 755,002 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

