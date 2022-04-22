The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,872. The company has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $28.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 116.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.