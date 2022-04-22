The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $913.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.65.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in The RMR Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

