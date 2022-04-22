The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.41 Million

Brokerages expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will post sales of $304.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.20 million and the lowest is $302.70 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $219.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 28.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 116.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,212 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 222.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

