The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

