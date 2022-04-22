The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein Sells 10,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Frederick Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.12. 85,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,986,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $206,237,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

