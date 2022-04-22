The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

