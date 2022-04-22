The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. Williams Companies also posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,957,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.