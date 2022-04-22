The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Williams Companies also posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,957,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

