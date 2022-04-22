Thermon Group (THR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Thermon Group (NYSE: THR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2022 – Thermon Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Thermon Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Thermon Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

4/5/2022 – Thermon Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

3/31/2022 – Thermon Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:THR opened at $16.39 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $546.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 216,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

