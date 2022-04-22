TheStreet Downgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JELD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

