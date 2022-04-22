THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

THKLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

THKLY stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.18. THK has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

