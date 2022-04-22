Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.52 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.