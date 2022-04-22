Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Shares of THO opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $76.36 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 299,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

