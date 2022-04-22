Timothy C. K. Chou Sells 4,092 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TDC stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,450. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114,022 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.