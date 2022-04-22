Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $2,664,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,754,667.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ HZNP traded down $4.65 on Friday, reaching $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
