Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMTNF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

OTCMKTS TMTNF remained flat at $$93.86 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.32.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

