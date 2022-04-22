Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.
TIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.50.
Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded down C$2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$120.78. 77,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$97.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.88.
In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,076,085.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at C$2,312,325. Insiders sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100 in the last three months.
Toromont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Featured Stories
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.