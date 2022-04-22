Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.50.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded down C$2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$120.78. 77,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$97.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.88.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.9304078 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,076,085.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at C$2,312,325. Insiders sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

