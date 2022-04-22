Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.5% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 30.57% 16.18% 0.88% Esquire Financial 27.34% 14.11% 1.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 6 3 0 2.20 Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus price target of $102.19, indicating a potential upside of 35.80%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Esquire Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $38.29 billion 3.55 $11.37 billion $6.36 11.83 Esquire Financial $65.56 million 4.52 $17.92 million $2.25 16.30

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Esquire Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. The company operates through a network of 1,061 branches and 3,381 automated teller machines (ATMs) in Canada, and 1,148 stores and 2,701 ATMs in the United States, as well as offers telephone, digital, and mobile banking services. It has a strategic alliance with Canada Post Corporation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of January 25, 2022, the company operated a full-service branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

