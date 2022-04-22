Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TOTZF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:TOTZF traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.