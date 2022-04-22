Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.68.
Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.