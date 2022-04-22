Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

