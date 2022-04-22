TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.82 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$610.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.