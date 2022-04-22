Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of Transcontinental stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 1,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.