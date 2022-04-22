TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRU. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,548. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 219,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

