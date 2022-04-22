Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$113.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.46.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.