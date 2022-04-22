Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 114,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,262. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

