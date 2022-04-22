TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. 1,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,145. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,424,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TriMas by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,373,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TriMas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

