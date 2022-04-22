Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.17.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.95 on Friday. Trimble has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trimble (Get Rating)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimble (TRMB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.