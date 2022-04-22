Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,033,000 after purchasing an additional 273,407 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after acquiring an additional 104,231 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.95 on Friday. Trimble has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.