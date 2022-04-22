Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.
Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01.
In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.