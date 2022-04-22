Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.