Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Lowered to $87.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.68.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $69.01 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,443,000 after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after acquiring an additional 419,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

