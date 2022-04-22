Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

