TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 33.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of TRST traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,081. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $621.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

TRST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

