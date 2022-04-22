TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Research analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTEC. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $78.00 on Friday. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TTEC by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

