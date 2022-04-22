Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1526 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRKNY opened at $1.68 on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

