Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.67.
A number of brokerages have commented on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $30.91 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.04.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
