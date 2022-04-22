Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $30.91 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

