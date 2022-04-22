Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $79,330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $18,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,884 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.71. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.