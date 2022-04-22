U.S. Silica (SLCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of SLCA opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLCA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

