Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBSFY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($75.27) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $7.55 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.