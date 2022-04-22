UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €145.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($155.91) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($163.44) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.29 ($148.69).

SAP stock opened at €99.56 ($107.05) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. SAP has a 1 year low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

