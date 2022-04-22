UBS Group Boosts Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €251.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from €187.00 ($201.08) to €251.00 ($269.89) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RNMBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €120.00 ($129.03) to €190.00 ($204.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($123.66) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rheinmetall from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

