UBS Group Increases Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target to €805.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($870.97) to €785.00 ($844.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. 267,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Kering has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $93.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.72.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

