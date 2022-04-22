UBS Group Raises ABB (NYSE:ABB) Price Target to CHF 37

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from CHF 35 to CHF 37 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 319,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. ABB has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ABB by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in ABB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 88,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ABB by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

