UBS Group Reiterates “€805.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €805.00 ($865.59) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($838.71) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($887.10) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($720.43) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($747.31) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €772.54 ($830.69).

Shares of KER opened at €553.10 ($594.73) on Friday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($448.82). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €583.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €643.36.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

