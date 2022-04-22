Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDMY opened at $10.76 on Friday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

