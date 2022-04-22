UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 55,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

