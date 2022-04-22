UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $78.83. 6,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,677. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.31%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UFP Industries by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UFPI. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.