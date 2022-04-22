UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) & ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Financial Review

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ANSYS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ANSYS and UiPath’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.91 billion 12.97 $454.63 million $5.15 55.18 UiPath $892.25 million 10.96 -$525.59 million ($1.65) -10.93

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ANSYS and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 2 7 2 0 2.00 UiPath 2 6 14 0 2.55

ANSYS presently has a consensus target price of $329.73, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. UiPath has a consensus target price of $49.63, suggesting a potential upside of 175.11%. Given UiPath’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than ANSYS.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 23.84% 11.87% 8.50% UiPath -58.91% -21.20% -16.63%

Summary

ANSYS beats UiPath on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. The company also provides electronics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; photonic design and simulation tools; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. In addition, the company provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; and academic product suite used in research and teaching settings, which allows students to become familiar with its simulation software. It serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive transportation and mobility, construction, consumer products, energy, healthcare, high-tech, industrial equipment, materials and chemical processing, and sports industries. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

