Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target Raised to €34.00

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMICY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($48.39) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,081. Umicore has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.